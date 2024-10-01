Business Standard
Home / World News / S Korea unveils most powerful missile, which could reach N Korea's bunkers

S Korea unveils most powerful missile, which could reach N Korea's bunkers

The North Korean regime must abandon the delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them, Yoon said

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

During the ceremony, the South Korean military displayed about 340 military equipment and weapons systems | Photo: X @President_KR

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea unveiled its most powerful ballistic missile and other weapons targeting North Korea during a massive Armed Forces Day ceremony Tuesday, as the president warned the North's regime would collapse if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.

South Korea's weapons displays and warning against North Korea came after its northern rival recently rose regional animosities by disclosing its uranium-enrichment facility and tested missiles ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the (South Korea)-US alliance, President Yoon Suk Yeol told thousands of troops gathered at a military airport near Seoul. That day will be the end of the North Korean regime.

 

The North Korean regime must abandon the delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them, Yoon said.

During the ceremony, the South Korean military displayed about 340 military equipment and weapons systems. Among them was its most powerful Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, which observers say is capable of carrying about 8 tonnes of a conventional warhead that can penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground bunkers in North Korea. It was the first time for South Korea to disclose that missile.

The US flew a long-range B-1B bomber during the ceremony in an apparent demonstration of its security commitment to its Asian ally. South Korea also flew some of its most advanced fighter jets.

Since taking office in 2002, Yoon, a conservative, has put a stronger military alliance with the US and an improved trilateral Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security cooperation at the center of his security polices to cope with North Korea's advancing nuclear programme. In recent years, North Korea has performed a provocative of missile tests and threatened to use nuclear weapons preemptively in potential conflicts with South Korea and the United States.

More From This Section

P Diddy, Sean Combs

From music mogul to legal trouble: What's going on with rapper P Diddy?

Verizon, Verizon fiber optics

Verizon says resolved network disruption; FCC probing firm's network outage

Royal Philips

Royal Philips' 1st female top executive in 133-yr history begins her tenure

Helene, Hurricane Helene

Over 1.6 million US customers still without power after Hurricane Helene

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump heads to Wisconsin's Democratic stronghold ahead of vice prez debate

Last month, concerns about North Korea's bomb programme further grew after it published photos of a secretive facility to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons. It was North Korea's first unveiling of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one at the country's main Yongbyon nuclear complex to visiting American scholars in 2010.

South Korean officials say North Korea will likely try to further dial up tensions with provocative weapons tests ahead of the US election to increase its leverage in future diplomacy with a new US government. Experts say North Korea likely thinks an expanded nuclear arsenal would help it win bigger US concessions like extensive sanctions relief.

Earlier Tuesday, North Korea's vice defence minister, Kim Kang Il, slammed the US for its temporary deployments of powerful military assets to South Korea and vowed strong responses. He cited the recent visit of a US nuclear-powered submarine and Tuesday's B-1B flyover.

Kim threatened to bolster North Korea's powerful war deterrent, an apparent reference to its nuclear capability, and take unspecified steps to stoke security concerns to the security of the US mainland. Observers say his comments may imply North Korea may consider test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Fumio Kishida, Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Kishida's legacy: Scandals at home, global respect for security, diplomacy

Japan flag, Japan

Leadership contest for Japan's next prime minister heads to run-off

deepfakes, ai

South Korea criminalises explicit deepfake possession amid public outcry

Mercedes, Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz fire that injured 23 may cloud South Korea's EV transition

squid game

Squid Game teaser out: Seong Gi-hun returns into another survival game

Topics : South Korea Ballistic missile North Korea United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon