Israel to revive ceasefire talks with Hamas after outcry on abduction video

Israel stated that it will revive stalled cease-fire talks with Hamas, according to a report by Bloomberg, after a social media video showing female Israeli soldiers being abducted by the militants on October 7 sparked a public outcry.

Last week, Qatar stated that negotiations had reached an impasse after Israel invaded Rafah, a southern Gazan city where over 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge.

Disagreements persist over the deployment of Israeli troops in Gaza and the terms of the release of Israeli hostages. Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States (US), is mediating the talks in hopes of reaching a resolution. The outcome of these renewed negotiations remains uncertain as both sides grapple with complex and deeply rooted issues.

Abduction video of Israeli women

The 190-second clip, compiled from footage filmed by the militants, shows five young women in civilian clothes, some bruised and bloodied, lined up against a wall before being pushed into a jeep. The footage, released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum—established by the families of those abducted—described the video as “a damning testament to the nation’s failure to bring home the hostages,” according to the Times of Israel.





ALSO READ: 'Watch': Israel shares new video of 'cruel' Hamas as global support weakens The women, identified as Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, were confirmed by Israel to be military personnel. They were kidnapped during a Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people. This attack prompted an Israeli military response that has destroyed much of Gaza and resulted in over 35,000 Palestinian deaths. Of the 250 people abducted on October 7, about 129 hostages remain captive under Hamas, though it is unclear how many are still alive.

Hamas calls video is 'fabricated'

Hamas, which governs Gaza and is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, released a statement claiming the video showed “deliberate distortions” and dismissed the women’s injuries as “something to be expected”.

“The female soldiers were treated according to the ethics of our resistance and no mistreatment of those soldiers in this unit was proven”, Hamas said while also accusing Israel of promoting a “fabricated” narrative. They did not address renewed talks.



First aid from US reaches Gaza

Earlier this week, the UN World Food Program announced that it has distributed a limited number of high-energy biscuits in Gaza, marking the first aid from a new humanitarian sea route. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) reported that 41 trucks loaded with aid have reached humanitarian organizations in Gaza. However, this is a fraction of the 600 truckloads needed daily to address the humanitarian crisis.



The situation in Gaza remains dire, with all 2.3 million residents struggling to access food. Aid groups have reported that famine has begun in north Gaza.