Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar calls for stronger Global South unity, collective UN reform push

Jaishankar calls for stronger Global South unity, collective UN reform push

Jaishankar also called for comprehensive reform of the UN and 'multilateralism as a whole'

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Sept. 24, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the High-Level Meeting of Like Minded Global South Countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, in New York, USA. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for greater solidarity among Global South nations, a renewed commitment to multilateralism, and a collective push to reform the United Nations and other global institutions.

He made the remarks at a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South countries here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said in the face of a proliferation of global concerns and multiplicity of risks, "it is natural that the Global South turns to multilateralism for solutions".

Outlining a structured approach for how the Global South can engage with world affairs, the minister made five key proposals to strengthen the collective voice and influence of the developing nations.

 

He emphasised the importance of utilising existing forums to strengthen consultations among the Global South with a view to "enhance solidarity and encourage collaboration".

Also Read

Jaishankar, UNGA meeting

Jaishankar holds high-level UNGA meet to boost Global South collaboration

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar joins EU foreign ministers in New York, discusses Ukraine, Gaza

Marco Rubio, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar meets US State Secy Marco Rubio on sidelines of UNGA

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro on UNGA sidelines

S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jaishankar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio for bilateral talks today

Jaishankar also called for comprehensive reform of the UN and "multilateralism as a whole".

He said the Global South must bring its specific strengths, experiences and achievements to the international stage to benefit fellow nations, citing "vaccines, digital capabilities, education capacities, agro-practices and SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)" as key examples.

Highlighting the need for an equitable approach to global challenges, the minister said that in areas like climate action and climate justice, the Global South should come up with initiatives that serve its interests, rather than merely aligning with the perspectives of the Global North.

He also underscored the importance of engaging in discussions on emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, to ensure that developing countries are not left behind in the evolving global order.

India has been consistently championing the voice of the Global South in international forums and reiterating its commitment to ensuring that developing nations play a meaningful role in shaping the global agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald trump at UNGA

China, India key funders of Ukraine war through Russian oil purchase: Trump

Representative Picture

Sudarshan Chakra will be 'mother of all air defence systems': CISC Dixit

Xu Feihong

India, China should oppose any form of tariff, trade wars: Chinese envoy

MQ-9B drone

Armed forces to test drones, counter-drone systems during exercise in Oct

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (second from right) during a meeting in New York on Tuesday. | Image: PTI

Hope we can fix it, says Rubio on US tariffs on India for Russian oil buy

Topics : S Jaishankar United Nations UNGA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon