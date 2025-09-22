Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro on UNGA sidelines

Jaishankar meets Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro on UNGA sidelines

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UN General Assembly meeting, said he was pleased to meet Lazaro on the sidelines of the UNGA

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

"We followed up on the recent State Visit of President @bongbongmarcos to India. Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region," Jaishankar said on social media. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro here and discussed bilateral cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UN General Assembly meeting, said he was pleased to meet Lazaro on the sidelines of the UNGA.

"We followed up on the recent State Visit of President @bongbongmarcos to India. Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region," Jaishankar said on social media.

Lazaro said her discussion with Jaishankar "reaffirms our 2 countries' commitment as Strategic Partners to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security, the maritime domain, etc."  Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos last month visited India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials to boost cooperation in defence, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism, and the pharmaceutical industry.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Brazil President

India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi begins four-day official visit to Sri Lanka

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

US visa, H4, H1B

US clarification on H-1B calms tech nerves, but deferred impact feared

Keir Starmer

UK joins Aus, Canada to recognise Palestinian state despite opposition

Topics : S Jaishankar Philippines India bilateral ties Indo pacific

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon