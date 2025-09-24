Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar holds high-level UNGA meet to boost Global South collaboration

Jaishankar holds high-level UNGA meet to boost Global South collaboration

Jaishankar emphasised the need for multilateralism to tackle global concerns and risks facing developing nations

The meeting centred around key global issues, including climate justice, digital technology, and the urgent need for multilateral reforms. Image: X@DrSJaishankar

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, focusing on enhancing collaboration, solidarity, and multilateral engagement among developing nations.

The meeting centred around key global issues, including climate justice, digital technology, and the urgent need for multilateral reforms. The initiative comes amid growing consensus among developing nations on the importance of shaping global discourse to better reflect their priorities.

In a post on X, Jaishankar emphasised the need for multilateralism to tackle global concerns and risks facing developing nations.

 

"Delighted to host the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries in New York today on the sidelines of UNGA80. In the face of the proliferation of concerns and the multiplicity of risks, it is natural that the Global South turn to multilateralism for solutions," EAM said.

Highlighting India's proposals for strengthening South-South cooperation, Jaishankar added, "Made the following proposals for the Global South to approach world affairs: Utilise existing forums to strengthen consultations among the Global South with a view to enhancing solidarity and encouraging collaboration. Bring to the table specific strengths, experiences, and achievements we may have developed that can benefit fellow nations in the Global South. Vaccines, digital capabilities, education capacities, agro-practices and SME culture are good examples."

Jaishankar called for initiatives that prioritise the Global South over the Global North in addressing climate change. "In areas like climate action and climate justice, come up with initiatives that serve the Global South rather than justify the global North. Discuss the promise of technologies on the horizon, especially AI, and reform the UN and multilateralism as a whole."

In a series of posts, the External Affairs Minister also shared updates on his productive diplomatic engagements with key foreign ministers during the UNGA. He held a conversation with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, terming it a "quick chat" on the sidelines of the high-level meeting.

"Quick chat with my friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore on the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting of Like Minded Global South Countries in New York today," EAM Jaishankar wrote.

Jaishankar also met with St. Lucia's Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste. "A great conversation with FM Alva Baptiste of St. Lucia today. Always enjoy his company," he posted.

 

Jaishankar met FM Ritish Ramful of Mauritius to discuss follow-up on PM Jugnauth's visit.

 

"Pleased to meet FM @RitishRamful of Mauritius today in New York. Discussed following up on the recent successful State Visit of PM @Ramgoolam_Dr to India," the post added on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met with David van Weel of the Netherlands in New York.

In a post on X, EAM wrote, "Appreciated the meeting with FM David van Weel of the Netherlands this evening in New York. An insightful conversation on European strategic positioning and India's approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

