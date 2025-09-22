Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

At Maitri 2.0 Agri-Tech event, Brazil envoy called India, Brazil "agriculture powerhouses," stressing the initiative's focus on joint research and collaboration in farming and agri-innovation

PM Modi, Brazil President

Earlier in July during his visit to Brazil, PM Narendra Modi had said that India-Brazil partnership stands as an important pillar of "stability and balance" | Image: X@PMOIndia

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Brazil in July laid out "five pillars as a chartering course for our future partnership in the next 10 years," two of which are already being implemented under the Maitri 2.0 India-Brazil Cross Border Agri-Tech incubators' programme.

He mentioned that the two pillars that India and Brazil focused on are Food security and science, innovation and technology.

Speaking to ANI at the event, Nobrega said, "...PM Modi made a very important State Visit to Brazil, back in July. I was there when the two leaders discussed and set the 5 pillars as a chartering course for our future partnership in the next 10 years. Two of them are being implemented here today at Maitri 2.0. One is food security, meaning agricultural cooperation. Second is science, technology and innovation cooperation. So, we are very glad that less than 2 months after that important State Visit, we are now hands-on implementing what our leaders told us to implement."

 

Speaking on the Maitri 2.0 Cross Border Agri-Tech event, the Brazilian envoy underlined that the initiative focuses on joint research and collaboration in agriculture and called India and Brazil "agriculture powerhouses".

"I think the focus of this 5-day event is teaming together. Brazilian scientists and researchers & Indian scientists and researchers, to find new ways to develop new ways of agricultural resilience to climate change, to extreme weather events and also to boost the productivity of both our agricultures. India and Brazil are agricultural powerhouses. We are always among the top 3 or 4 largest producers in the world every year," he added.

Earlier in July during his visit to Brazil, PM Narendra Modi had said that India-Brazil partnership stands as an important pillar of "stability and balance" and emphasised that the cooperation between the two countries is relevant not only for the Global South but for the entire world.

During a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after their delegation-level talks, PM Modi had emphasised that the cooperation between India and Brazil is relevant not only for the Global South but for the entire humanity.

"India and Brazil have always worked in close coordination at the global level. As two large democratic countries, our cooperation is relevant not only for the Global South, but for the entire humanity. We believe that it is our moral obligation to raise the concerns and priorities of the Global South at global forums," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

