Canada joins other countries in recognising Palestinian state ahead of UNGA

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on the social platform X that Canada had recognised a Palestinian state

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers remarks at Marmen Inc., a steel fabrication and machining company, during his Liberal Party election campaign tour in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec Canada April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

AP Toronto
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Canada recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday despite opposition from the US, with the hope it paves the way for peace based on two states living side by side.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on the social platform X that Canada had recognised a Palestinian state.

He had already said in late July he would do so as many Western countries are increasingly fed up with the intensifying war in Gaza.

The move comes ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, where other nations, including Australia and France, are also expected to recognise a Palestinian state. The UK as well as Portugal are expected to do so later Sunday.

 

It has angered Israel and the United States, which say recognition emboldens extremists and rewards Hamas, the group that led the October 7, 2023, attacks into southern Israel that triggered the war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

