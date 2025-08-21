Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

The meeting comes hours after Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which aimed at expanding trade relations between the two nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he disccused ways to further strengthen India-Russia ties

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Russia ties, reported PTI.
 
The meeting came just hours after Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which focused on expanding trade relations between the two nations.
 
Steady ties over decades
Speaking at a joint media briefing with Lavrov, Jaishankar said: “We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War.”
 

Topics : Vladimir Putin India Russia S Jaishankar BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

