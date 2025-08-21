Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India test-fires Agni-5 missile: Check range, features, and capabilities

The Agni-5 missile has an operational range of up to 5,000 kilometres, bringing almost the entire Asia - including northern China - within its reach, as well as some regions of Europe

Agni 5

The Agni-5 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile designed for strategic deterrence. It has a road-mobile launcher and can be fired from canisters, which improves mobility and handling.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile, with the Defence Ministry confirming that the launch validated “all operational and technical parameters”.
 
The missile was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.
 
“Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” the ministry said.

Features of Agni-5

 
The Agni-5 missile has an operational range of up to 5,000 kilometres, bringing almost the entire Asia — including northern China — within its reach, as well as some regions of Europe, reported news agency PTI.
 
 
It is part of India’s Agni missile series, which includes the Agni-1 to Agni-4 variants, with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km. These earlier versions have already been inducted into service.
 

Design and development

 
The Agni-5 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile designed for strategic deterrence. It has a road-mobile launcher and can be fired from canisters, which improves mobility and handling.
 
While technical details of the payload are not disclosed officially, it is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Earlier launches

 
The test follows a series of missile launches in recent months:
 
In July, India test-fired the ‘Pralay’ tactical surface-to-surface missile, capable of carrying 500–1,000 kg conventional warheads over short ranges.
 
Last month, the country also carried out successful tests of the Prithvi-II (350 km range) and Agni-I (700–900 km range) ballistic missiles, both of which can carry nuclear or conventional payloads and are already in service.
 
Earlier this year, in March, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the first successful flight test of an Agni-5 ballistic missile armed with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), which allows a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to separate targets.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

