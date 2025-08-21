Jaishankar calls out West's double standards on Russian energy purchases

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday questioned Western criticism of India’s energy trade with Russia, highlighting contradictions in their own purchases.
“We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has seen the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the south,” Jaishankar said, responding to a question after his joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
He added that the United States (US) itself had encouraged India to stabilise the world energy market by continuing to buy oil from Russia. “Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you had referred to,” the minister noted.
The trigger
US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil, claiming it helps Russia finance its conflict with Ukraine.
The additional 25 per cent duty is set to take effect from August 27.
Not a first
This is not the first time India has called out Western criticism of its Russian energy trade. Soon after the announcement of the additional penalty, India described the move as “extremely unfortunate”, adding that it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the country’s national interests.
On 4 August, India also issued a sharp response to the US threat of imposing higher tariffs on Russian oil imports, calling it “unjustified and unreasonable.” The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that India’s energy ties with Russia are driven by national necessity and are far smaller in scale compared to trade between Russia and the West.
“It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” the ministry said.
It added, “European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes, surpassing the previous high of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022. The US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals.”
India–Russia trade
India currently imports nearly a third of its crude oil from Russia and is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China. Moreover, according to a Bloomberg report, both countries are seeking to raise annual trade by about 50 per cent over the next five years to reach $100 billion, a top envoy said.