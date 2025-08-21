Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi receives call from 'friend' Macron, talks bilateral ties, Ukraine

PM Modi receives call from 'friend' Macron, talks bilateral ties, Ukraine

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and early restoration of peace and stability

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and reviewed progress of the India-France strategic partnership.
 
"Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.
 
"Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability," the PMO said.
 
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

