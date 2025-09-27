Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Brics flags concern over tariffs, trade barriers hitting Global South

Brics flags concern over tariffs, trade barriers hitting Global South

The remarks came at the annual meeting of Brics Foreign Ministers, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly on Friday

Brics, BRICS

Photo: Shutterstock

Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nations belonging to the Brics bloc have voiced concern over the growing use of trade-restrictive measures such as steep tariffs as well as non-tariff barriers, warning that such practices risk disrupting global trade and marginalising countries of the Global South.
 
The remarks came in a joint statement issued after the annual meeting of Brics foreign ministers, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly on Friday in New York City. The session was chaired by India, which will become the Brics chair next year.
 
Concerns over protectionism
 
In a joint communiqué, the ministers said they were worried about the “indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism, in particular measures used as a means of coercion that threaten to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities.”
 
 
The Brics group - which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE - said such unilateral steps were inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. “They cautioned against such practices that risk fragmenting global trade and marginalising the Global South,” the statement noted.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Brics must defend multilateral trading amid tariff volatility: Jaishankar

New development bank

New Development Bank plans first rupee-denominated bond by March-end

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Peter Navarro mounts fresh attack amid India-US rapprochement hopes

US President Donald Trump

Brics leaders to hold virtual meet to discuss Trump's trade tariffs

 
Jaishankar on multilateralism
 
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who hosted the meeting, said Brics must defend the multilateral trading system at a time when “rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows.”
 
“In a turbulent world, Brics must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” he posted on X. He added that the bloc must amplify its call for UN reforms, particularly changes to the Security Council, while focusing on technology, innovation, food and energy security, climate change and sustainable development during India’s chairship in 2026.
 
The ministers extended full support to India for its upcoming chairship and the hosting of the Brics Summit in 2026. They also welcomed the standalone meeting of Brics foreign ministers to be held in India that year.
 
Strong condemnation of terrorism
 
The joint statement also condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in all forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists, financing and safe havens.
 
“They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable,” the statement said. They called for zero tolerance on terrorism and rejected double standards in tackling it.
 
The meeting came against the backdrop of recent tariff hikes by the US. The Trump administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, which includes a 25 per cent punitive tariff for its Russian oil purchases, making Delhi the highest tariff-facing nation in Asia. Globally, Brazil is the only other country that faces 50 per cent tariffs.
 
IBSA raises similar concerns
 
In a parallel meeting of the IBSA grouping (India, Brazil and South Africa), the three countries criticised “discriminatory” unilateral tariffs, calling them inconsistent with WTO norms.
 
Attended by Jaishankar, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, the IBSA meeting also underlined the need for UN Security Council reforms and reaffirmed its commitment to a “rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, fair and inclusive multilateral trading system.”

More From This Section

integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), air defence

Indian Army awards ₹30,000 cr tender to BEL for 'Anant Shastra' air defence

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Terrorists waiting at LoC launch pads, security on high alert: BSF IG

Khalistan

Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE to India

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Two militants arrested for ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

United Nations Security Council

'Absurd theatrics': India slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at UNGA

Topics : BRICS UNGA tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon