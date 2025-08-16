Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Japanese PM Ishiba offers condolences to PM Modi over flood deaths

Heavy monsoon rains over the past weeks have triggered floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring states

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Saturday conveyed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the loss of lives in the recent floods that have devastated parts of northern India claiming more than 100 lives in three states.
 
I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India, Ishiba said in a message to PM Modi. 
On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. 
I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured, the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office. 
 
Heavy monsoon rains over the past weeks have triggered floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring states, displacing thousands of people and causing widespread damage to homes, crops and infrastructure. 

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J-K CM calls for expert guidance to reduce risks after Himalayan disasters

Pakistan floods

Pakistan floods: Over 300 dead, rescue ops on as rains wreck homes, roads

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods: J&K LG Sinha

Delhi Rains, Rain

Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

rescue operations

Rescue ops in J&K's Kishtwar enter day 3; 60 dead, over 100 injured

 
Cloudburst-induced flash floods struck Chisoti en route the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, leaving 60 persons dead and over 100 others injured. As of Saturday, 82 people are still missing.
 
Since August 13, Himachal Pradesh has recorded three cloudbursts, three flash floods, four flood incidents, and two landslides. While there was one death and another person swept away in a swelled Parvati river on August 14, several disaster-hit districts witnessed massive destruction, with 472 roads closed for traffic, houses damaged, and vehicles washed away.
 
On August 5, many hotels, houses and homestays in Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand were razed due to flash floods in the Khir Ganga river. The administration confirmed one death and 68 missing in the disaster. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cho Hyun, S Jaishankar (Photo: X@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with South Korean foreign minister Hyun

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

India hails Trump-Putin Alaska summit, calls peace efforts 'commendable'

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secy Misri begins Nepal visit on Sunday ahead of Oli's India trip

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India for 2 days from Monday, says MEA

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump repeats claim of resolving India-Pak conflict on day he met Putin

Topics : Narendra Modi Floods Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon