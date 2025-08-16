Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods: J&K LG Sinha

At least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took stock of the rescue and relief operations in the cloudburst-hit Kishtwar district and said he will ensure reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods.

Sinha directed senior officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to the affected people.

"Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chasoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods," the LG said in a post on X.

 

Tragedy struck Chasoti -- the last motorable village enroute to the Machail Mata temple -- around 12:25 pm on August 14 that left 60 people dead and over 100 injured. It flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the pilgrimage, and a security outpost.

At least 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

