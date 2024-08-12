Jindal Stainless to manufacture high-end stainless steel for BrahMos

Business Standard
Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless on Monday said it will manufacture customised stainless steel and speciality low-alloy steel sheets for defence projects of BrahMos Aerospace.
The company will also supply steel plates from its Hisar plant in Haryana, it said in a statement.
Jindal Stainless has been accredited by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd as a qualified vendor for the manufacturing and supply of steel sheets and plates, it added.
JSL MD Abhyuday Jindal said, "We envision an India that is completely Atmanirbhar in its defence requirement. In line with this vision, we are enhancing our capabilities to meet and exceed the stringent conditions for such critical applications. Contributing to the strengthening of our country's defence standing is a matter of passion and pride for us".
Previously, Jindal Stainless has supplied materials for key projects under the DRDO and Isro, including India's lunar mission Chandrayaan, PSLV, GSLV Mk3, nuclear submarine missile system, missile canisters for various missile programmes, and exhaust units in rockets.
The company recently developed and supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

