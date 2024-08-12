Business Standard
Priyanka urges Bangladesh govt to ensure safety of Hindus, other minorities

Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus on Saturday condemned attacks on minority communities in the violence-hit nation, terming them as "heinous"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said news of continuous attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh was disturbing and expressed hope that the government there would ensure the safety of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.
The Congress general secretary said discrimination, violence and attacks on the basis of religion, caste, language or identity were unacceptable in any civilised society.
"The news of continuous attacks on minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh is disturbing. Discrimination, violence and attacks on the basis of religion, caste, language or identity are unacceptable in any civilised society," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.
She expressed hope that the situation in Bangladesh would soon become normal and the interim government there would ensure the safety and respect for people following Hindu, Christian and Buddhist religions.
Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus on Saturday condemned attacks on minority communities in the violence-hit nation, terming them as "heinous", and urged youngsters to protect all Hindu, Christian and Buddhist families from harm.
A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Sheikh Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka.
More 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government last week, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

