Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Major progress in developing indigenous post-quantum tools: Indian Army

Major progress in developing indigenous post-quantum tools: Indian Army

In a post on X, ADG PI - Indian Army also shared some photos along with a caption titled - 'Enabling the Battlefield of Tomorrow with Quantum Tech'

Quantum Tech Indian Army

The Indian Army had declared 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' and is undertaking various initiatives to induct niche technology and systems into its inventory. | Credit: X@adgpi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army on Friday said it has taken a "significant leap" in harnessing quantum technologies with the development of indigenous post-quantum cryptography applications, a move that aims to bolster its capabilities across domains and to ensure the force remains future ready in "ever-evolving technological landscape".

In a post on X, ADG PI - Indian Army also shared some photos along with a caption titled - "Enabling the Battlefield of Tomorrow with Quantum Tech".

The Indian Army had declared 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' and is undertaking various initiatives to induct niche technology and systems into its inventory.

 

"The Indian Army takes a significant leap in harnessing Quantum Technologies with the development of indigenous Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) applications," it posted.

These applications have been developed by the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, under the aegis of the Corps of Signals and in alignment with the technology research vision of the Chief of the Army Staff, the post read.

"Post-Quantum Cryptography based solutions are being progressively integrated across Army networks - strengthening capabilities across domains and ensuring Indian Army remains future ready in ever evolving technological landscape. #Atmanirbharta #YearofTechAbsorption #DecadeofTransformation @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India," it posted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kenya airport

Kenya's ex-PM disappointed as Adani deal for JKI airport expansion fails

PremiumF-35 Fighter jets

British stealth jet stays parked in Kerala days after emergency landing

Boarding of the evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Operation Sindhu: Iran opens airspace for Indian evacuation flights

China Pakistan

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. Visuals from Yerevan Airport show them boarding a commercial flight to India. (PTI Photo)

Operation Sindhu in progress, India to evacuate nationals from Israel

Topics : Indian Army Quantum leap in cryptography

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon