Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

It is the second such trilateral that China has established in India's neighbourhood after its foreign ministers' mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan last month

China Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch participated in the first phase of the meeting via video link, a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release said here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh have held the inaugural session of their trilateral meeting of foreign ministry officials, Beijing's new strategic initiative to promote closer ties between two estranged South Asian countries in India's immediate neighbourhood.

It is the second such trilateral that China has established in India's neighbourhood after its foreign ministers' mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan last month.

On Thursday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique and Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting held at the Chinese city of Kunming, capital of Southern Yunnan province.

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch participated in the first phase of the meeting via video link, a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release said here on Friday.

 

In his address, Sun Weidong said Bangladesh and Pakistan are both good neighbours, good friends, and good partners of China, and important partners in high quality Belt and Road cooperation, the Foreign Ministry's press release said.

Cooperation among China, Pakistan and Bangladesh aligns with the common interests of the three peoples, and can contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Sun who was a former Ambassador to Pakistan and India, said.

The three sides exchanged views extensively on China-Pakistan-Bangladesh trilateral cooperation and agreed to establish a working group to follow up and implement the understandings reached during the meeting, the press release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel-Iran conflict

Operation Sindhu: Iran opens airspace for Indian evacuation flights

As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. Visuals from Yerevan Airport show them boarding a commercial flight to India. (PTI Photo)

Operation Sindhu in progress, India to evacuate nationals from Israel

Palestinians take cover after an Israeli strike on a residential building in Rafah, on Monday. Israel has ordered new evacuations in northern Gaza, where the UN says 1 in 6 children is malnourished | PHOTO: AP

Foreigners evacuated by air, land and sea as Israel-Iran conflict worsens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic during a meeting in Zagreb

India, Croatia keen to boost joint research via university tie-ups: MEA

indian military, china, china conflict indian army, defence, army

Panel formed to review Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020: Defence ministry

Topics : China Bangladesh Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon