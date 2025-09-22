Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Politics / Rajnath Singh says PoK will naturally come to India without any aggression

Rajnath Singh says PoK will naturally come to India without any aggression

The minister noted that the people in the region themselves have been expressing a desire for freedom from the current administration

Rajnath Singh

Singh is scheduled to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems’ new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid, marking the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stated that India will regain control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without resorting to any aggressive actions, noting that the people in the region themselves have been expressing a desire for freedom from the current administration.
 
"PoK will naturally come to us. Demands have already begun emerging there; you must have heard the slogans," the Minister said while engaging with the Indian community in Morocco. "Five years ago, while addressing the Indian Army in a program in the Kashmir Valley, I had mentioned that we would not need to attack or capture PoK, because it is inherently ours; PoK itself will declare, 'Main bhi Bharat Hoon.' That day will come," he added.
 
 
Singh’s comments followed allegations that the government had “missed the opportunity” to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor on May 7. Several opposition leaders criticised the government for agreeing to a ceasefire, arguing that there was a chance to reclaim the Pakistani-occupied territory.
 
Singh is currently on a two-day visit to Morocco, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

‘We didn’t target any civilian establishment’

The minister also emphasised the distinction between the Pakistani terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response, stating that Operation Sindoor targeted terrorists based on their actions rather than their religion, while deliberately avoiding civilian or military installations.

"The terrorists came here and killed our citizens after inquiring about their religion, but we did not consider anyone’s religion; we focused on their actions," Singh said. 
 
"We targeted only those who had harmed our people. We did not attack any civilian or military establishments. Only India can uphold this principle. Had we wished, we could have struck any military or civilian target, but we refrained. This character of India must be maintained," he added.

Singh to hold bilateral meeting

Singh is scheduled to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems’ new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid, marking the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi.
 
During the visit, India and Morocco are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation. The MoU will establish an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence collaboration, including exchanges, training programs, and industrial linkages.
 
(With inputs from ANI)

Topics : Rajnath Singh defence firms Defence Projects BS Web Reports Morocco

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Business Standard
