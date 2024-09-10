India’s health ministry on Monday said that it has recorded a suspected case of Mpox found in a man who recently returned from a country experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

The patient, a young man, has been isolated in a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The ministry reassured that India, the world's most populous nation, has strong preventive measures in place.

“There is no cause for undue concern at this point. The case is being handled as per established protocols, and comprehensive contact tracing is underway to assess potential exposure risks. Officials are taking swift measures to contain the situation and prevent further transmission,” said the ministry.

The case comes amid a global resurgence of Mpox, particularly following the detection of a new strain, Clade 1b, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In light of the increasing number of cases globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued its highest level of international alert on August 14. Mpox cases have also been reported in parts of Asia and Europe, signalling its potential for widespread transmission.

What is Mpox?



Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus. While historically limited to regions in Africa, the virus has seen a concerning spread in recent years. The clade IIb strain, identified in 2022, has been at the centre of global outbreaks. Transmission occurs primarily through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. In certain environments, Mpox can also be transmitted from wild animals to humans, raising concerns in areas where the virus circulates among wildlife species.

Symptoms of Mpox



According to WHO, Mpox symptoms range from mild to severe. A characteristic rash, resembling blisters or sores, is common and typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Other symptoms include fever, muscle aches, back pain, headaches, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash may appear on the face, hands, feet, and genital areas and can also affect mucous membranes, such as the mouth, throat, or eyes.

In more severe cases, patients may develop proctitis (inflammation of the rectum) or genital inflammation, causing significant discomfort and difficulty in urinating. While most cases resolve with supportive care, some groups are at higher risk for severe outcomes, including newborns, children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals, such as those with advanced HIV.

Mortality rates and risk factors



While Mpox is generally a self-limiting illness, WHO reports that the fatality rate varies from 0.1 per cent to 10 per cent depending on factors such as access to healthcare and underlying health conditions. Individuals with untreated HIV are particularly at risk for severe outcomes, including death. In regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, the disease may prove more lethal.

How does Mpox spread?



Mpox is primarily transmitted through direct, close contact with an infected individual. This includes skin-to-skin contact, such as touching or sexual activity, and respiratory droplets from face-to-face interactions. During the global outbreak in 2022, sexual contact emerged as a prominent transmission route, according to WHO.

A person with Mpox is infectious until all lesions have healed, scabs have fallen off, and new skin has formed, which can take between 2-4 weeks. The virus can also survive on contaminated clothing, bedding, and surfaces, further increasing the risk of transmission.

Animal-to-human transmission



Mpox is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. This usually occurs through contact with infected animals, such as rodents or primates, or through the consumption of contaminated meat that has not been thoroughly cooked. Physical contact with infected animals, including bites, scratches, or the handling of animal products, raises the likelihood of infection.

Is there a vaccine for Mpox?



Three vaccines – MVA-BN, LC16, and ACAM2000 – are currently recommended by WHO for the prevention of Mpox. These vaccines are available in select countries and are reserved for individuals at high risk of exposure, including healthcare workers. WHO does not recommend mass vaccination, but rather targeted immunisation based on exposure risk.

Preventing Mpox transmission



There is no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox; instead, medical care focuses on symptom management and preventing complications. Preventative measures include maintaining hygiene, isolating infected individuals, and vaccinating at-risk populations. Regular handwashing, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals are key in reducing the spread of Mpox, according to WHO.

Addressing myths surrounding Mpox

Myth 1: Mpox is a recently discovered disease

Mpox has been known for decades. But it has gained attention recently due to outbreaks in non-endemic regions. Increased global travel and awareness have contributed to its spread, but it is not a novel virus, reported The Times of India.

Myth 2: Mpox and smallpox are identical diseases



Mpox and smallpox are distinct diseases. While both are caused by Orthopoxviruses, smallpox was more severe, with a higher mortality rate. Mpox usually results in a milder illness.

Myth 3: Mpox only affects specific groups of people



Mpox can infect anyone through close contact with infected individuals or materials. It is not restricted to any specific group or geographic location.

Myth 4: Mpox is easily spread through casual contact



Mpox is less transmissible than other viruses like the flu. Transmission typically occurs through close, prolonged contact.

Myth 5: Mpox is a major public health crisis

While the recent rise in cases is concerning, it is not on the scale of a global health crisis like Covid-19. Most cases are manageable, and public health officials are equipped to respond.

Myth 6: Mpox has no effective treatment

Supportive care and symptom management are effective for most cases of Mpox infection. Additionally, vaccines and antiviral drugs are available for prevention and treatment.