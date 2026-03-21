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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy set to commission frontline stealth frigate 'Taragiri' on Apr 3

Navy set to commission frontline stealth frigate 'Taragiri' on Apr 3

Beyond its role as a "premier hunter of the seas", 'Taragiri' is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises

Taragiri

Fitted with state-of-the-art weapons & sensors, Taragiri will boost Indian Navy's ability to address challenges across the spectrum of naval operations significantly. (Photo: X/@indiannavy)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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Indigenous stealth frigate 'Taragiri', endowed with the cutting-edge weapon suite including supersonic missiles, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on April 3, officials said on Saturday.

The ceremony in Visakhapatnam is scheduled to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and it will serve as a powerful testament to the nation's journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power, they said.

As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, 'Taragiri' is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards, a Navy spokesperson said.

 

The fourth ship of Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) and the third one built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Ltd (MDL), 'Taragiri' (Yard 12653), was delivered to the Navy on November 28 last year at MDL, Mumbai, marking a major milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction.

This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a "quantum leap" in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability, and is a symbol of 'aatmanirbharta' in warship building, the Navy had then said.

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"In a ceremony that will mark a defining moment for India's maritime sovereignty, the Navy is preparing to commission its latest stealth frigate, 'Taragiri' (F41), on April 3," the spokesperson said.

Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, 'Taragiri' is designed for "high speed, high endurance versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations," the Navy said.

"The ship's weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium range surface-to-air missiles, and a specialised anti-submarine warfare suite," the spokesperson added.

These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can "respond to threats with split-second precision," the official said.

Built by MDL, Mumbai, this frigate represents a "generational leap" over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced radar cross-section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth, the Navy said.

With indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and contributing to the government's Aatmanirbharta initiative, supports thousands of Indian jobs, the officials said.

Beyond its role as a "premier hunter of the seas", 'Taragiri' is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises.

Its "flexible mission profile" makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), the Navy said.

"The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a 'Viksit, Samriddha Bharat' guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians. 'Taragiri' stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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