Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Normalisation of our ties with China must be based on mutual respect: MEA

Jaiswal was replying to a congratulatory message to Modi posted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on X

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

The permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, China and France are known as P5 nations. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Saturday thanked China for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory and said it would continue to make efforts for normalisation of the bilateral ties based on "mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity".
The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came as relations between India and China remained frosty in view of the lingering border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Jaiswal was replying to a congratulatory message to Modi posted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on X.
"Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory. Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," Jaiswal said on X.
India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for normalisation of overall ties.
On June 5, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship."

Leaders of four out of five P-5 countries have congratulated Modi on winning a third term. However, there is no congratulatory message yet from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, China and France are known as P5 nations.
The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon