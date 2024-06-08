Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Attacks in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson leave 27 dead'

A Ukrainian attack Friday on the small town of Sadove in Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson region killed 22 and wounded 15 people, Moscow-backed governor Vladimir Saldo said

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Dnipropetrovsk regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak said ''the overnight drone attack damaged commercial and residential buildings.'' Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia-installed officials in the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk say Ukrainian attacks left at least 27 people dead as Russia and Ukraine continued to exchange drone attacks overnight into Saturday.
A Ukrainian attack Friday on the small town of Sadove in Ukraine's partially occupied Kherson region killed 22 and wounded 15 people, Moscow-backed governor Vladimir Saldo said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Russian state news agency Tass cited Saldo as saying that Ukrainian forces first struck the town with a French-made guided bomb, then attacked again with a US-supplied HIMARS missile.
He said Ukrainian forces had deliberately made a repeat strike to create greater numbers of casualties when residents of nearby houses ran out to help the injured.
Further east, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed governor in Ukraine's partially occupied Luhansk region, said Saturday that two more bodies had been pulled from the rubble following Friday's Ukrainian missile attack on the regional capital, also called Luhansk, bringing the death toll to five. Pasechnik also said 60 people were wounded in the attack.
 
Ukraine did not comment on either assault.
Meanwhile, drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine persisted.
Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russian territory overnight Friday, Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday. 25 drones were reportedly destroyed over Russia's southern Kuban and Astrakhan regions, the western Tula region, and the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
On Saturday morning, officials said air defences for the first time shot down Ukrainian drones over the North Ossetia region in the North Caucasus, some 900 km from the frontline in Ukraine's partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
Russia's Ministry of Defence said that one drone had been destroyed, whereas regional Gov. Sergei Menyailo reported three downed drones over the region. Menyailo said that the target was a military airfield.
Ukrainian air defence overnight shot down nine out of 13 Russian drones over the central Poltava region, southeastern Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and the Kharkiv region in the northeast, Ukraine's air force said Saturday.
Dnipropetrovsk regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak said the overnight drone attack damaged commercial and residential buildings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon