Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Over dozen people killed in Israeli strikes near Beirut's main hospital

Over dozen people killed in Israeli strikes near Beirut's main hospital

The Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah target, without elaborating, and that it had not targeted the hospital itself

War, Israel-Gaza war

Representative image. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Beirut
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli airstrikes in and around Beirut caused significant damage to the country's largest public hospital and killed more than a dozen people, Lebanese health officials said, as Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into central Israel hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the region.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said that 57 others were wounded in airstrikes late Monday that destroyed several buildings facing the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, located on the outskirts of southern Beirut.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah target, without elaborating, and that it had not targeted the hospital itself.

 

The State Department said Blinken would focus on ending the war in Gaza, securing the release of hostages held by Hamas and alleviating the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annihilate Hamas and recover dozens of hostages held by the group. Hamas says it will only release the captives in return for a lasting cease-fire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

On Oct 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel's security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducting another 250. Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Crude oil can hit low $60s by 2025-end despite geopolitical conflict

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil prices fall as Blinken visits Israel, China's weak demand weighs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secy Blinken takes off in 11th attempt to reach Middle East ceasefire

Israel strike

Israeli military apologises for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers

US flag, US, united states

US envoy Hochstein to hold ceasefire talks with Lebanese officials

Topics : israel West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon