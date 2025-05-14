Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSF jawan caught at Attari border by Pakistan released after 21 days

BSF jawan caught at Attari border by Pakistan released after 21 days

BSF officials said the handover was carried out smoothly and followed the usual procedures between the two countries

BSF JAwan

The exchange took place peacefully today at around 10:30 am at the Attari border in Amritsar Punjab. (Image: ANI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23. The exchange took place peacefully today at around 10:30 am at the Attari border in Amritsar Punjab.
 
BSF officials said the handover was carried out smoothly and followed the usual procedures between the two countries.
 
"Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India at about 1030 hours through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” a BSF statement read.  
According to the BSF, constable Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on April 23 at around 11:50 pm. He was detained by Pakistan Rangers.
 
 
With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF constable has become possible, said the BSF in its statement.
 

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

