Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Vain, preposterous': India on China's attempts to name places in Arunachal

'Vain, preposterous': India on China's attempts to name places in Arunachal

'Creative naming won't alter reality. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain a part of India': Ministry of External Affairs responds to China

Sikkim standoff: India, China quietly resolve to settle border dispute

A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on Wednesday addressing China’s latest attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. India has firmly stated that such "creative naming" exercises will have no impact on the ground reality.
 
“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the MEA said in a statement. “Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”
 
 
This response follows China's continued practice of assigning Chinese names to various locations within Arunachal Pradesh, a move India sees as an effort to assert territorial claims over the region. New Delhi has repeatedly dismissed these actions as baseless and politically motivated.
 
China has long claimed that the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is part of its own territory. This includes periodically releasing lists of Chinese names for towns, villages, and geographical features in the state, issuing stapled visas—instead of stamped visas—to residents of Arunachal Pradesh, and opposing infrastructure and development projects by India in the region. China has often referred to the state as "South Tibet".

More From This Section

United Nations

Hope India-Pak deal will help resolve outstanding issues: UN spokesperson

Donald Trump

Donald Trump again claims credit for peace between India, Pakistan

India rejects Trump's claim of averting nuclear clash with Pakistan

India rejects Trump's claim of averting nuclear clash with Pakistan

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India declares Pakistani official persona non grata, given 24 hrs to leave

DGMO, Operation Sindoor, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod

India briefs 70 nations on Op Sindoor, unveils new normal with Pakistan

Topics : India China relations Arunachal Pradesh BS Web Reports Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon