Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

B'desh interim govt urges protesters to surrender illegal firearms in a wk

Hasina resigned and fled to India last week leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs

Bangladesh Flag

Hussain said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh interim government's Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain on Monday asked protesters to surrender by August 19 all illegal and unauthorised firearms, including the rifles looted from law enforcers during the recent violence, according to a media report.
Hussain said that if those arms were not returned to nearby police stations, then the authorities would undertake a search and if anyone is found in possession of unauthorised weapons, charges would be lodged against them, The Daily Star newspaper reported.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hussain was talking to reporters at the Combined Military Hospital here after visiting the paramilitary Bangladesh Ansar members who suffered injuries during the mass protest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina resigned and fled to India last week leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
Hussain said that around 500 people, including students, were killed and several thousand others were injured during the protest.
"A youth was seen in the video taking away a 7.62 mm rifle. That means the rifle was not returned. If you did not hand over (out of fear), hand over the firearms through anyone else," he said.

More From This Section

Security forces widen search in J-K's Anantnag to flush out terrorists

Taiwan reports increased activity of Chinese aircrafts near territory

Hindu organisations urge govt to protect minorities in Bangladesh

Maldives a key ally of India in Indian Ocean region, says EAM Jaishankar

India-S Africa ties special, can provide global leadership: Envoy-designate

Hussain said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members.
However, he toned down yesterday's comments about shutting down media outlets if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news.
"I said it out of anger. It is not my job," he said. "I never support shutting down any media."

Last Thursday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government replacing Hasina. A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state's affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Statues of Pakistan Army's 1971 surrender defaced in Bangladesh: See photos

Businesses in Bangladesh hit by cash supply drought due to withdrawal cap

BSF apprehends 11 Bangladeshi infiltrator and smugglers, seizes Phensedyl

Balance with big powers important: Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor

Hundreds Join Indian Americans Vigil, Save Hindus in B'desh in Houston

Topics : Bangladesh Protest violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon