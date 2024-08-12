B'desh interim govt urges protesters to surrender illegal firearms in a wk

Hussain said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members | Image: Shutterstock

Bangladesh interim government's Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain on Monday asked protesters to surrender by August 19 all illegal and unauthorised firearms, including the rifles looted from law enforcers during the recent violence, according to a media report. Hussain said that if those arms were not returned to nearby police stations, then the authorities would undertake a search and if anyone is found in possession of unauthorised weapons, charges would be lodged against them, The Daily Star newspaper reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hussain was talking to reporters at the Combined Military Hospital here after visiting the paramilitary Bangladesh Ansar members who suffered injuries during the mass protest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina resigned and fled to India last week leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Hussain said that around 500 people, including students, were killed and several thousand others were injured during the protest.

"A youth was seen in the video taking away a 7.62 mm rifle. That means the rifle was not returned. If you did not hand over (out of fear), hand over the firearms through anyone else," he said.

Hussain said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members.

However, he toned down yesterday's comments about shutting down media outlets if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news.

"I said it out of anger. It is not my job," he said. "I never support shutting down any media."



Last Thursday, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government replacing Hasina. A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state's affairs.