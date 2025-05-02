Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan to allow stranded citizens in India to return via Wagah border

Pakistan to allow stranded citizens in India to return via Wagah border

Wagah border would remain open for Pakistani nationals seeking to return in the future as well, a spokesperson said

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

The Foreign Office also criticised India's decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani citizens (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan on Friday announced that it would continue to allow the use of the Wagah border crossing for its citizens stranded in India, following New Delhi's decision to revoke visas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror incident.

The Attari-Wagah border, located near Amritsar in India and Lahore in Pakistan, was shut on Thursday after being kept open till April 30.

As many as 70 Pakistani nationals were reportedly stranded at the border on Thursday, as the deadline for leaving India expired a day earlier.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) acknowledged reports of Pakistani nationals, including children, stranded at the Attari border on the Indian side.

 

"We are aware of the media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are stranded at Attari. We are open to receiving our citizens in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side, the MoFA spokesperson said.

Also Read

Pete Hegseth

Support India's right to defend itself, says US Defence Secy Pete Hegseth

India Pakistan

Pak PM, President meet amid India tension, vow 'befitting' response

PremiumStarlink

Starlink's Pakistan, Bangladesh operations under scrutiny in India

flights, planes

India shuts airspace; 6 weekly flights of Pakistan airlines to be impacted

lt gen muhammad asim malik

Pakistan appoints ISI chief Lt Gen Malik as new National Security Adviser

The Wagah border would remain open for Pakistani nationals seeking to return in the future as well, the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office also criticised India's decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani citizens.

The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges," it said, citing disruptions to medical treatments and family separations.

India had issued the 'Leave India' notice to Pakistani nationals after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists with Pakistan links in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC visas was April 26. For those carrying medical visas, the deadline was April 29. The deadline for 12 other categories of visas was April 27. These were visas on arrival and visas for business, film, journalists, transit, conferences, mountaineering, students, visitors, group tourists, pilgrims, and group pilgrims.

After the expiry of the deadline, no one from Pakistan or India could cross over to each other's country.

Mirroring India's steps, Islamabad had also closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave.

All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30, Pakistan had said last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

Deeply saddened: New Delhi on death of Nepalese student at Odisha's KIIT

United Nations Security Council

UNSC may meet 'sooner than later' to discuss India-Pakistan tensions

JD Vance, Vance

India should avoid regional war in its response to Pahalgam attack: Vance

crude oil

Trump threatens sanctions over Iranian oil: What it means for India, China

PremiumIndia Pakistan

Purpose of visit: Why Pakistanis travelled to India before Pahalgam attack

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan government India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon