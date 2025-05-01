Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Support India's right to defend itself, says US Defence Secy Pete Hegseth

Support India's right to defend itself, says US Defence Secy Pete Hegseth

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate "tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security

Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Photo: PTI)

BS ReportersAgencies Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

America Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday conveyed to his Indian counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his government’s support to India’s right to self-defence.
 
Hegseth, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, reiterated “full support” from the United States (US) government in India’s fight against terrorism.
 
The statement quoted Singh as telling Hegseth: “Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism.”
 
Hegseth also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which India has linked to Pakistan.
 
 
On late Wednesday evening, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In his calls, he urged the two neighbours to de-escalate their tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read

flights, planes

India shuts airspace; 6 weekly flights of Pakistan airlines to be impacted

flights, planes

DGCA issues advisory as Pak's airspace closure extends flight timings

Jaishankar, Shehbaz Sharif

US State Secy Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif as tensions rise

Security forces,army,soilder

Pak violates ceasefire for 7th night in Uri, Kupwara; India retaliates

Flight, plane, Airplane

Pahalgam attack: India shuts airspace to Pakistan from Apr 30 to May 23

 
Jaishankar posted on ‘X’ on Thursday he discussed with Rubio the Pahalgam attack, and told him the “perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice”. 
 
US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate “tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia”. “The Secretary spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam,” she said.
 
“The secretary urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack,” Bruce added.
 
India and Pakistan continued to exchange small-arms fire across the Line of Control. According to a PTI report, the Attari-Wagah border crossing-point between India and Pakistan was shut completely on Thursday following a week-long heavy rush of people from either side to cross over after the Centre ordered all Pakistani citizens with short-term visa to leave India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.
 
At an event in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to hunt down each and every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack and said all of them would be made answerable for the heinous act.
 
In Islamabad, Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any “military misadventure” by India would be met with a “swift, resolute, and notch-up response” as he visited a firing range to witness a high-intensity field training exercise conducted by the armed forces.
 
Citing security concerns, Pakistan has announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore airspace for four hours each day during May and put all airports across the country on high alert, a media report said Thursday.

More From This Section

FM Radio

Pakistani FM radio stations stop playing Indian songs amid rising tensions

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Pete Hegseth speaks to Rajnath Singh, backs India's right to defend itself

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

26/11 Mumbai attack: Tahawwur Rana may spill beans on LeT, NIA tells court

Ashutosh Dixit, Air Marshal

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

Oman

Oman eyes Indian tourists to boost sustainable tourism under Vision 2040

Topics : India Pakistan relations Pakistan United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon