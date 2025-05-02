Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Deeply saddened: New Delhi on death of Nepalese student at Odisha's KIIT

Deeply saddened: New Delhi on death of Nepalese student at Odisha's KIIT

The ministry said it has been in constant touch with the Odisha government since it knew about the "tragic incident"

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

This is the second such case at the institute this year | Image: X@ani_digital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it is "deeply saddened" over the death of a Nepalese student of the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

The ministry said it has been in constant touch with the Odisha government since it knew about the "tragic incident".

The body of the 18-year-old B. Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, police said.

The state government has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha police, it said.

 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar," the MEA said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time," it added in a statement.

This is the second such case at the institute this year. Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student, died by suicide on February 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

UNSC may meet 'sooner than later' to discuss India-Pakistan tensions

JD Vance, Vance

India should avoid regional war in its response to Pahalgam attack: Vance

crude oil

Trump threatens sanctions over Iranian oil: What it means for India, China

PremiumIndia Pakistan

Purpose of visit: Why Pakistanis travelled to India before Pahalgam attack

Indian army, security forces

Pak troops continue ceasefire violations along LoC; India Army retaliates

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Odisha Bhubaneswar Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon