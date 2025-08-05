Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Philippines President accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Philippines President accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

On his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, the visiting dignitary was received by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Phillipines president with PM Modi and President Murmu

President Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos, and an official delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Monday | Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

On his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, the visiting dignitary was received by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos, and an official delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Monday.

During his five-day visit to India, he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and take part in several engagements to bolster ties between the two countries.

This is his first visit to the country since assuming the office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines, the MEA earlier said.

 

Also Read

president award

President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras for gallantry

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Change of guard ceremony held in a new format: Rashtrapati Bhavan

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, ENERGY SECTOR

ONGC, RIL, HPCL: Nifty Oil & Gas slips 1%; check reasons, recommendations

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO shares to list on August 6: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman & Nicobar plan commercial helicopter services to boost tourism

During the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, he was also accorded a Guard of Honour.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

On day one of his visit, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar called on President Marcos on Monday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Steve Witkoff

US President Trump's envoy Steve Witkofs likely to visit Russia this week

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ferdinand, Philippine President

Modi-Marcos Jr talks will significantly deepen bilateral ties: Jaishankar

TRF Pahalgam attack, UN Security Council report, Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, India Pakistan terrorism, TRF UN report, UNSC TRF LeT link, India diplomatic win UN, 1267 Sanctions Committee, Pakistan terror groups, Jammu and Kashmir attack

Security agencies confirm Pakistani nationality of Pahalgam attackers

donald trump

Trump repeats claim he ended India-Pakistan conflict through trade

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity around its territory

Topics : Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu Rashtrapati Bhavan Philippines India-Philippines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon