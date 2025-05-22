Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gallantry honours: President Murmu awards 6 Kirti, 33 Shaurya Chakras

President Droupadi Murmu conferred 6 Kirti Chakras and 33 Shaurya Chakras to brave personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy, CRPF, and J&K Police for gallantry in anti-terror operations

President Droupadi Murmu presented gallantry awards during a Defence Investiture Ceremony. | Credit:X@rashtrapatibhvn

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu, who's also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented gallantry awards during a Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (May 22). Six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous honours, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, with seven awarded posthumously, were conferred upon personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Central Armed Police Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Kirti Chakra: Second-highest peacetime gallantry award

The Kirti Chakra recognises exceptional courage away from the battlefield. Among the recipients:

Kirti Chakra (Living Recipients)

  • Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu – Indian Army
  • Major Manjit – Indian Army

Kirti Chakra (Posthumous)

  • Rifleman Ravi Kumar – Indian Army
  • Colonel Manpreet Singh – Indian Army
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat – J&K Police
  • Naik Dilwar Khan – Indian Army

Shaurya Chakra: Awarded for valour and courage

A total of 33 personnel received the Shaurya Chakra. These included 26 living recipients and 7 posthumous honours. 
 
 
The President’s office shared on X: "President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Flying (Pilot). His undaunted courageous decision in a life-threatening situation to force land the aircraft on a dark night ensured the safety of a valuable national asset and precluded a probable loss of lives."

Shaurya Chakra (Living Recipients)

  • Major Vijay Verma – Indian Army
  • Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar – CRPF
  • Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo – CRPF
  • Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane – Indian Air Force
  • Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar – Indian Air Force
  • Special Police Officer Abdul Latif – J&K Police
  • Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia – Indian Army
  • Colonel Pawan Singh – Indian Army
  • Subedar P Pabin Singha – Indian Army
  • Major Sahil Randhawa – Indian Army
  • Lt Col CVS Nikhil – Indian Army
  • Major Tripatpreet Singh – Indian Army
  • Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav – Indian Navy
  • Deputy Commandant Lakhveer – CRPF
  • Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal – CRPF
  • Constable Malkit Singh – CRPF
  • Subedar Mohan Ram – Indian Army
  • Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal – Indian Navy
  • Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans – Indian Air Force
  • Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai – Indian Air Force
  • Major Kunal – Indian Army
  • Major Ashish Dahiya – Indian Army
  • Havildar Prakash Tamang – Indian Army
  • Major Satender Dhankar – Indian Army
  • Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon – Assam Rifles
  • Subedar Vikas Tomar – Indian Army

Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)

  • Major Aashish Dhonchak – Indian Army
  • Sepoy Pardeep Singh – Indian Army
  • Havildar Rohit Kumar – Indian Army
  • Constable Pawan Kumar – CRPF
  • Constable Devan C – CRPF
  • Vijayankutty G – BRO
  • Captain Deepak Singh – Indian Army

Acts of gallantry

According to the Ministry of Defence, the gallant actions took place across various regions: 
  • Jammu & Kashmir and North-East: Personnel undertook anti-terror and counter-insurgency operations, resulting in the neutralisation and arrest of terrorists, along with arms recovery.
  • Indian Navy: Officers led successful anti-piracy missions, rescued hostages, and controlled fires on oil tankers.
  • Indian Air Force: Pilots made brave decisions during emergencies to protect lives and national assets.
  • CRPF: Carried out daring missions in Left-Wing Extremist areas, leading to arrests of Maoists and seizure of weapons.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

