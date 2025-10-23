Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to virtually attend Asean Summit, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

PM Modi to virtually attend Asean Summit, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said PM Modi informed him over a call that he would attend the 47th Asean Summit virtually as Diwali celebrations continue in India

Anwar Ibrahim, Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the upcoming Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Kuala Lumpur virtually due to the ongoing Diwali festivities, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday.
 
In a post on X, Ibrahim said he received a call from PM Modi last night, during which the two leaders discussed the 47th Asean Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.
 
“He (PM Modi) informed me that he would be attending the summit virtually, as the Deepavali celebrations would still be taking place in India at that time. I respect his decision and extended my best wishes for a joyous Deepavali to him and to all the people of India,” Ibrahim said.
 
 
US President Trump, others to attend in person
 
The 10 Asean member countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia — will participate in the meeting.

Also Read

MSME

A big reforms push for small biz: PMO, ministries readying major MSME planpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unlikely to attend Asean summit in Malaysia; EAM to represent India

US President Donald Trump during Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. (PHOTO: PTI)

India not going to buy much oil from Russia, says US President Donald Trump

Mehul Choksi

LIVE news updates: Belgian court rejects Mehul Choksi's plea against extradition

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

'Thank you for your call, warm Diwali greetings': PM Modi after Trump call

 
Malaysia has also invited US President Donald Trump and leaders of several dialogue-partner countries. Trump has confirmed his attendance and is scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for a two-day trip.
 
India–Malaysia ties remain strong
 
Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the depth of India–Malaysia relations, saying India “remains an important partner” for Malaysia across trade, investment, technology, education, and regional security.
 
“Malaysia remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations and further enhancing Asean–India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region,” he added.
 
Cambodia visit postponed
 
According to initial plans, PM Modi was also expected to visit Cambodia along with Malaysia during the summit week. However, as he will not be travelling to Malaysia, the Cambodia trip stands postponed.

More From This Section

Army, LoC

Indian Army to deploy first Bhairav battalion on Nov 1: DG Infantry

Rajnath Singh

Pakistan still recuperating from severe blow: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

INS Trikand

INS Trikand, deployed in Gulf of Aden, carries out firefighting operation

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Willing to pay extra to build resilience in our supply chains: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal to meet German leaders, businesses to boost trade and investment

Topics : Narendra Modi ASEAN summit India Asean ties Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon