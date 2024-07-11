Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi departs for India after concluding his visit to Russia, Austria

From Moscow, PM Modi travelled to Austria, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in 41 years

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Russia and Austria, during which he held talks with the top leadership of the two countries. Image: X@PMOIndia

Press Trust of India Vienna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Russia and Austria, during which he held talks with the top leadership of the two countries and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation.
"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful visit to Austria," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.
 
 
Modi first travelled to Russia, where he participated in the 22nd India-Russia summit with President Vladimir Putin, in his first trip to Moscow since the Ukraine conflict.
 
During his visit, he told Russian President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield, and peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets.
The prime minister was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by President Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries. The award was announced in 2019.

 
From Moscow, Modi travelled to Austria, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in 41 years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
During his visit, Modi met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in several sectors, including the environment and combating climate change.
He also discussed the ongoing disputes in the world, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia, with the two leaders.

ALSO READ: India-Austria to partner on sustainability, focus on green hydrogen
"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," the prime minister said in a post on X.
Modi also addressed the Indian community in both countries during his visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna

India has given 'Buddha' to the world, not 'Yuddha': PM Modi in Austria

green hydrogen

India-Austria to partner on sustainability, focus on green hydrogen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna

News updates: India has given Buddha to the world, not war, says PM to Indians in Austria

PremiumModi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Strategic independence

PM Modi

PM Modi, Austrian Chancellor Nehammer hold 'extensive, fruitful' talks

Topics : Narendra Modi Russia Austria Vienna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon