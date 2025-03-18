Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi helped persuade Putin against using nuclear weapon: Polish minister

PM Modi helped persuade Putin against using nuclear weapon: Polish minister

Bartoszewski stated that Putin had "threatened" to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, but calls from India and China influenced his decision to reconsider

Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, Poland's deputy foreign minister

Bartoszewski, along with several world leaders, is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi | Image: ANI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Speaking to ANI, Bartoszewski stated that Putin had "threatened" to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, but calls from India and China influenced his decision to reconsider.

"President Putin was threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine. The Americans sent lots of messages for him to not think about it... That didn't necessarily persuade him at first. He received two phone calls- one from the President of China, Xi Jinping, and one from PM Modi, telling him that neither China nor India independently approve of the war. When two major nations which Russia consider to be friendly said don't do it. He decided that it is not a good idea so PM Narendra Modi played a role in it," Bartoszewski said.

 

Bartoszewski, along with several world leaders, is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

Additionally, Ukrainian MP Sviatoslav Yurash highlighted India's global influence and noted that PM Modi's recent podcast with American research scientist Lex Fridman aligned with Ukraine's perspective that war should not be permissible.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

Raisina Dialogue: New Zealand PM supports India's bid for UNSC membership

Raisina dialogue

PM Modi to begin Raisina Dialogue today; New Zealand PM to be chief guest

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

Bangladesh slams Tulsi Gabbard's remarks on persecution of minorities

Indian police

Nagpur violence: BJP's Bawankule calls for peace as police detain over 20

Parliament, New Parliament

62 accidents reported at ordnance factories in 2024: Govt to parliament

"India decides the fate of the 21st century. Therefore, the podcast was just about Ukraine, from what I understand. The podcast was about many other matters that would be key for this century and the future of humanity. That is why, as far as the perspective on the fact that war is impermissible, Ukrainians would very much agree and desire nothing more," Yurash said.

During his conversation with Lex Fridman, PM Modi outlined India's approach to peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

"We seek neither to wage war against nature nor to foster strife among nations. We stand for peace and wherever we can act as peacemakers, we have gladly embraced that responsibility", PM Modi said."

"Ukraine may hold countless discussions with their allies, but it will bear no fruit. Discussions must include both parties instead," PM Modi added.

Reiterating his stance, PM Modi stated, "As for me, I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral. I have a stance, and that is peace, and peace is what I strive for.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDuring his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly recalled his visit to Washington, DC, last month PHOTO: PTI

India seeks to strengthen its defence cooperation with Five Eyes

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

US to withdraw from EU-led group investigating invasion of Ukraine

Modi, Narendra Modi, Tulsi Gabbard

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh holy water to US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard

Balochistan, security personnel

5 people injured in grenade attack on SHO's house in Balochistan

EAM S Jaishankar, UNSC

Slovenia backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat, calls for reforms

Topics : Narendra Modi Raisina Dialogue Poland Poland India Relations Russia Ukraine Conflict Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon