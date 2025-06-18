Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi leaves for Croatia after concluding 'productive' Canada visit

PM Modi leaves for Croatia after concluding 'productive' Canada visit

In Kananaskis, the prime minister held "productive" exchanges with leaders of the seven-nation bloc on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi also met several world leaders and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and the economy. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kananaskis (Canada)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Croatia, the third and final stop of his three-nation tour, after concluding his "productive" visit to Canada where he attended the G7 Summit.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In Kananaskis, the prime minister held "productive" exchanges with leaders of the seven-nation bloc on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet. 

 

Modi also met several world leaders and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and the economy.

Among the leaders that he met were his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. 

Also Read

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India, Italy bond will grow stronger, says PM Modi after meeting Meloni

narendra modi, emmanuel macron

Modi, Macron pledge to keep working closely for betterment of planet

PM Modi, G7 summit

PM Modi holds 'productive' exchanges with G7 leaders on key global issues

India canada

G7 Summit in Canada: PM Narendra Modi to meet Carney to 'reset' ties

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

News highlights: India needs to try become indispensable like China, says CEA Nageswaran

During his talks with Carney, he emphasised that the relations between the two nations are "extremely important", adding that New Delhi and Ottawa should work together to achieve win-win cooperation in various sectors.

Following the talks, India and Canada agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to return to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries, according to a statement by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada Monday evening from Cyprus. This was his first visit to Canada in a decade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Mark Carney

India, Canada to resume diplomatic services, name new High Commissioners

Modi, Narendra Modi

At G7, PM Modi urges global anti-terror push, highlights Global South voice

PM Modi, Mark Carney

India-Canada ties 'extremely important': PM Modi tells Canadian counterpart

airplane, airport

Airports close across West Asia as Israel-Iran conflict shuts airspace

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes

India believed to have 'slightly expanded' nuclear arsenal in 2024: Report

Topics : Narendra Modi Croatia India-Canada Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon