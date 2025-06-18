Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US Prez Donald Trump accepts PM Modi's invite to the upcoming QUAD summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has accepted India's invitation to attend the QUAD Summit, which will take place in New Delhi later this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday. The telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada.

"For the next meeting of Quad, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India", Misri said in a video message.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The Quad's origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. 

 

The Foreign Secretary also noted that the two leaders discussed the ongoing global developments.

"President Trump and PM Modi also discussed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both agreed that direct dialogue between the two sides is essential for an early peace, and efforts should continue. The two leaders shared their perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region and expressed support for the important role of QUAD in the region."

The call follows after Israel and Iran are trading strikes for a sixth day, with civilians in flashpoint areas facing waves of attacks.

During the call, PM Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has and will not accept any mediation when it comes to issues with Pakistan. 

Vikram Misri also said, " On the night of May 9, Vice President Vance called Prime Minister Modi. Vice President Vance had said that Pakistan could launch a major attack on India. Prime Minister Modi had told him in clear words that if this happens, India will give an even bigger response to Pakistan. India gave a very strong response to Pakistan's attack on the night of 9-10 May and caused a lot of damage to Pakistan's army. Its military airbases were made inoperable. India's strong response forced Pakistan to urge India to halt military action."

Misri, in his remarks, had also highlighted that PM Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed. The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan.

Misri informed that US President Trump understood the points made in detail by the Prime Minister and expressed support for India's fight against terrorism.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

