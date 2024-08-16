Business Standard
PM Modi stresses on need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu

Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need for deescalation of the situation in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated their call for immediate release of all hostages and continued humanitarian assistance.
In a post on X, Modi said Netanyahu extended his warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day.
"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire and need for continued humanitarian assistance," he said.
Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, tensions have gripped West Asia amid calls for a ceasefire.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

