2 IED-like devices found in Guwahati after ULFA(I) claims to plant 24 bombs

Two 'IED-like devices' were found in Guwahati on Friday, taking the total number of 'bomb-like substances' seized across Assam in the last 24 hours to 10 after the banned ULFA (I) claimed to have planted 24 explosives to trigger serial blasts in the state, a top police official said. One of the devices was found in Satgaon area, near Narengi Army Cantonment, and another at Last Gate in close vicinity of the state secretariat and ministers' colony, where the chief minister's residence is also located. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), in an email to media houses, including PTI, on Thursday gave out a list identifying exact locations of 19 bombs with photographs but could not pinpoint the remaining five spots.

ULFA said the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6 am and noon on Thursday but after failure in execution as the bombs did not explode due to 'technical failure', it sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices.

"We had been carrying out a thorough search in all the areas mentioned in the ULFA statement. In Satgaon, search was conducted yesterday and resumed today. We recovered an IED-type device in Satgaon and another in Last Gate," Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said.

He said the two devices were similar to the ones found in the city on Thursday, one in Panbazar and the other on Gandhi Mandap Road.

"The two explosive-type devices seized today are similar to the ones found yesterday. It has detonator, electric circuit, batteries, but no triggering mechanism," the CP claimed.

He maintained that though some 'explosive-type substances' have been found in the devices, whether these were explosives will be known only after forensic examination is completed.

Barah claimed that although ULFA (I) mentioned eight places in Guwahati where it had purportedly placed the explosives, as per police intelligence the 'bomb-like substances' were actually planted in four spots and accordingly, search was conducted in the identified locations.

"We are maintaining utmost vigil," Barah added.

Eight 'bomb-like substances' were seized by police across Assam on Thursday, including two in Guwahati, officials had said.

Two each were recovered in Sivasagar and Lakhimpur, and one each in Nagaon and Nalbari.

The other places where the outfit claimed of planting the bombs are Dibrugarh, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Golaghat districts.