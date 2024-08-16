In call to PM Modi, Mohd Yunus assures protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, assuring protection, safety and security of Hindus and all other minorities in his country.

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Modi said in a post on X that he reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh.

He said, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."



The prime minister had in his Independence Day address on Thursday voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.