Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin's upcoming India visit to be grand and fruitful, says Yuri Ushakov

Putin's upcoming India visit to be grand and fruitful, says Yuri Ushakov

We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fruitful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it's even called a state visit, Ushakov said

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image

Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India will be extremely grand and "fruitful", Russian State TV said on Sunday quoting Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fruitful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it's even called a state visit, Ushakov said, in an interview to VGTRK Russian State TV's Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

The visit provides an opportunity to put into practice the agreement between the prime minister of India and the Russian president that they will meet annually for a thorough discussion on both bilateral affairs and current international issues, Ushakov said.

 

According to him the dates will be simultaneously announced in New Delhi and Moscow closer to the visit.

Last Monday while welcoming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin's New Delhi visit will take place in three weeks.

Sources here indicate that the 23rd India-Russia Summit will be held on December 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Macron, PM Modi

'Long live friendship', says French President Macron after meeting PM Modi

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Op Sindoor was orchestra where every musician played role: Army chief

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG urges armed forces to stay vigilant amid attempts to disrupt peace

PM Modi

'Special' summit: PM Narendra Modi begins SA visit to attend G20 meet

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Johannesburg for G20 summit under SA's Presidency

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India-Russia ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon