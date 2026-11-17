Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership: PM Modi at Manila summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the Quad Summit in Manila would help leaders set concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation among the partners
Press Trust of India
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Quad leaders hold summit talks in Manila. Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership, PM Narendra Modi said at the Quad Summit in Manila.
I am confident that our meeting today will help us set concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation, he added.
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Topics : Quad Narendra Modi
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 5:06 PM IST