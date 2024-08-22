Rajnath arrives in Washington for bilateral meeting with US counterpart

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington, on Thursday at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

The Office of the Raksha Mantri shared a picture of Rajnath Singh and said, "Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has landed in Washington DC. He is on an official visit to the United States."

Notably, Rajnath Singh will be undertaking an official visit to the US from August 23 to 26, 2024, at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday.