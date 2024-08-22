'No problem can be solved on the battlefield', says PM Modi on Ukraine war

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community during a programme, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine on Thursday, calling for dialogue and diplomacy rather than military solutions. He also announced the elevation of India’s bilateral ties with Poland to the level of a strategic partnership.

“The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield,” Modi said at a joint press conference with Polish PM Donald Tusk in Warsaw. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PM was on a two-day visit to Poland and departed for Ukraine on Thursday night.

“The loss of innocent lives in any crisis is the biggest challenge for humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. India is ready to provide all possible support along with its friendly countries,” Modi added.

Modi and Tusk emphasised the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law.

“They also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy security, particularly for the Global South. In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable,” a joint statement released after the meeting read.





Strategic partnership

Modi’s visit marks the first by an Indian PM in 45 years and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting covered a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence, and security.

Modi invited Polish companies to participate in the mega food parks being developed in India.

“The rapid urbanisation in India is opening up new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management, and urban infrastructure,” he said.

“The two leaders agreed that significant opportunities exist for economic and business collaboration in sectors such as food processing, urban infrastructure, water, solid waste management, electric vehicle, green hydrogen, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, mining, and clean technology,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Poland is emerging as a crucial fulcrum for Indian trade and investment in Central Europe, with the country currently having the sixth-largest economy in the European Union. It is set to hold the next presidency of the Council of the EU.

Modi's visit aimed to strengthen Indian presence in a key European economy that is positioning itself as a low-cost manufacturing and logistics centre on the continent.

Both sides have also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on digitisation and cybersecurity measures. The joint statement noted that both nations would fully utilise the joint working group for defence cooperation to advance defence ties.

Poland is already home to the nearshoring operations of Indian information technology giants such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Infosys, and Wipro. Manufacturing units of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, Berger Paints, and automotive and equipment manufacturer Escorts, among others, have also been established in the past decade.