PM Modi leaves for trip to Ukraine after concluding two-day Poland visit

Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict

Modi, Narendra Modi

"It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil," Modi said in a post on X at the end of his visit to Warsaw. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Warsaw
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a historic visit to Ukraine after concluding his two-day "productive" trip to Poland during which he held wide-ranging talks with the Polish leadership.
"PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Poland, setting a new milestone in bilateral relations. This high-level Prime Ministerial visit after four decades will widen and deepen India-Poland relations," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said that he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.
His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.
This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.
"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," Modi has said. "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

The prime minister will travel to Kyiv from Poland in a 'Rail Force One' train that will take around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.
India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been calling for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Before leaving Warsaw, Modi said that his Poland visit has been "special".
"It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil," Modi said in a post on X at the end of his visit to Warsaw.
Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. His visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.
"This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute to a better planet. I thank the Polish people and Government for their warmth," the prime minister added.

