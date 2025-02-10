Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath Singh holds bilateral defence talks with Tanzania, Zambia, Algeria

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral defence talks with Tanzania, Zambia, Algeria

Both sides also agreed to expedite the finalisation of Terms of Reference for institutionalising a Joint Defence Cooperation Committee

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the curtain raiser event for the Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held bilateral meetings with Tanzania's Minister for Defence & National Service, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax and Algeria's Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Sad Chengriha.

He also met Zambia's Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.

In his meeting with the Defence Minister of Tanzania, both leaders discussed cross-border terrorism and bilateral defence cooperation in various areas, including dockyard development and shipbuilding, an official release stated.

Both sides welcomed the co-hosting of the maiden Africa-India Maritime Exercise in April 2025, it added.

 

The meeting with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria further strengthened defence engagement with the North African nation in diverse fields, the release said.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh

Tap our defence ecosystem to meet global challenges: Rajnath to CEOs

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh calls Aero India 2025 a Maha Kumbh of research & innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of the 15th edition of Aero India, February 9, 2025. Image credit: PIB

Rajnath Singh meets defence ministers of Fiji, South Sudan at Aero India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of the 15th edition of Aero India, February 9, 2025. Image credit: PIB

Defence minister to inaugurate Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Monday

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Stage set for Aero India 2025, aims to inspire youth: Rajnath Singh

The possibility of signing Terms of Reference for a Joint Commission in the Military Field to fully leverage the existing MoU was also discussed.

During his meeting with the Minister of Defence of Zambia, both leaders reviewed and agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in capacity building and UN peacekeeping operations.

Both sides also agreed to expedite the finalisation of Terms of Reference for institutionalising a Joint Defence Cooperation Committee.

Aero India will be held from February 10 to 14, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-UK, India UK flag

UK, India strengthen defence ties with key agreements at Aero India 2025

PremiumDeported Indians

Diplomacy in chains? US deportation flight sends a message to India

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL renames Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 as 'Yashas' after modifications

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Bangladesh foreign advisor likely to meet EAM Jaishankar in Muscat: Report

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

US visit to build on progress achieved in Donald Trump's 1st term: PM Modi

Topics : Rajnath Singh defence deals Tanzania Algeria Defence ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon