Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh foreign advisor likely to meet EAM Jaishankar in Muscat: Report

Bangladesh foreign advisor likely to meet EAM Jaishankar in Muscat: Report

Bangladesh may use this meeting to convey a message to prevent further strains in bilateral relations between the two countries

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Last month, the Indian foreign minister extended an invitation to Bangladesh's foreign adviser to participate in the conference, the report said. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week as part of efforts to prevent further strains in bilateral ties, according to a media report here on Monday.

The 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2025) is set to take place in Muscat on February 16-17. Organised by the New Delhi-based research institute India Foundation in collaboration with Oman's foreign ministry, the conference serves as a key platform for regional dialogue. 

Prothom Alo newspaper reported that the two leaders are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the conference.

 

Diplomatic sources indicated on Sunday that Bangladesh may use this meeting to convey a message to prevent further strains in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Last month, the Indian foreign minister extended an invitation to Bangladesh's foreign adviser to participate in the conference, the report said.

Also Read

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

News updates: Govt making all efforts to restore peace in Manipur, says CM

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh's govt warns of stern action after vandalism across country

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

India condemns vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh lodges protest with India over Hasina's activities during her stay

Sheikh Hasina

Making all efforts to bring back Hasina from India: Bangladesh home adviser

If the planned meeting between Hossain and Jaishankar takes place, it will mark their second round of talks in five months.

Hossain and Jaishankar first met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September last year.

The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after the ouster of Hasina, who was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August last year.

Nobel Peace laureate Mohammad Yunus came to power days after Hasina fled to India.

The relations deteriorated further over attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

There had been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh after her ouster that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

In December, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka. During his brief visit, he met with Bangladesh's foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

US visit to build on progress achieved in Donald Trump's 1st term: PM Modi

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh calls Aero India 2025 a Maha Kumbh of research & innovation

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Govt in talks with US to buy combat vehicles, seal fighter jet engine deal

Modi Trump

Trade, energy imports in focus as PM Modi to meet Trump during key US visit

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces recover 25 weapons, apprehend 8 cadres in Manipur

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon