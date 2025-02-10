Business Standard

HAL renames Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 as 'Yashas' after modifications

The stepped up rear cockpit with drooped nose provides excellent all-around vision and enhanced situational awareness with state-of-the-art glass cockpit with MFDs

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Representative Photo: @HALHQBLR Twitter

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said its flagship jet training aircraft, Hindustan Jet Trainer, HJT-36, is now renamed as 'Yashas' after extensive modifications to resolve departure characteristics and spin resistance throughout the aircraft envelope.

Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, unveiled the new name in the presence of D K Sunil, CMD, HAL and senior officers at the ongoing Aero India 2025 here.

"The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation. In light of this, HJT-36 is named Yashas," Sunil said.

 

For induction into service, the aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit. These will enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, whilst providing weight reduction and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian LRUs (Line-Replaceable Units), the HAL said.

Yashas is capable of Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, armament training, aerobatics etc. It is powered by a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing best in class thrust to weight ratio, optimised thrust management and reliability, the HAL said in a release.

The stepped up rear cockpit with drooped nose provides excellent all-around vision and enhanced situational awareness with state-of-the-art glass cockpit with MFDs (Multifunction Display) and HUD (Head-Up Display), the HAL said.

The capabilities of HJT-36 are stall and spin, aerobatics, armament carriage up to 1000 kg, single point ground refuelling and defueling, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

