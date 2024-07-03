Business Standard
S Jaishankar raises safety of Indians in meeting with Russian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is representing India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Astana (Kazakhstan)
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday raised the issue of Indian nationals in the war zone and pressed for their safe return during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here.
Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to represent India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023, Jaishankar posted on X.
The meeting between the two foreign ministers happened days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return, he added in his post, which also had photos from the meeting.
The External Affairs Minister also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views with Lavrov.
Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar met Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and discussed expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats.
He also exchanged views on regional and global issues with Nurtleu, who also holds the portfolio as Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister.

Topics : Shanghai Cooperation Organisation S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Russia

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

