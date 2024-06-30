Business Standard
Odisha CM Majhi urges Jaishankar to establish UAE consulate in state

CM also drew the attention of Jaishankar to the eight people from Odisha stranded in Dubai and sought his support for their safe return

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Majhi also discussed measures to attract foreign tourists to the state, including the setting up of an international tourism centre. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a UAE consulate in the state.
Majhi raised the demand while meeting Jaishankar at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Since many people from Odisha are working in Dubai, a UAE consulate will be very helpful, Majhi said.
He also drew the attention of Jaishankar to the eight people from Odisha stranded in Dubai and sought his support for their safe return.
Jaishankar promised the CM that he would take urgent steps in this regard, the statement said.
 

Majhi also discussed measures to attract foreign tourists to the state, including the setting up of an international tourism centre.
Later, the CM met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, whom he urged for setting up medical colleges in those districts of the state that don't have one.
Expansion of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and the proposal to set up another AIIMS in Sambalpur were also discussed, the statement said.
"The meeting also discussed the early implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha. It will be beneficial for the poor and elderly people of the state," Majhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

